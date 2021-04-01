Akshay Kumar is known for his out of the box stints. Be it Laxmii or Hera Pheri, he has showcased his versatile sides every now and then. Things took a controversial turn when he asked his wife Twinkle Khanna to unzip his pants in public. Read on for the entire details of the row.

The incident took place in 2009. The superstar was walking down the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. Things were all good until he suddenly stopped in front of his wife. Akshay then asked Twinkle to unzip his pants. The author was a little hesitant but eventually agreed to the request of her husband.

Pictures of Twinkle Khanna unzipping Akshay Kumar’s pants are viral to date. However, things did not just stick to backlash. There was an entire uproar created, followed by a legal complaint.

Yes, you heard that right. The act was termed ‘obscene’ by many. Owing to all the noise, a social activist filed a legal complaint against Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The couple was immediately arrested on the charges of ‘obscenity in public.’

The consequences led to Akshay and Twinkle having to apologize in public. Not just that, the Mrs Funnybones author had to pay a fine of 500 to get bail. On the other hand, Kumar walked with a clean chit, irrespective of being the one to insist his wife unzip his pants!

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Sooryavanshi. The film has witnessed multiple delays owing to the pandemic. Also starring Katrina Kaif, the film has been directed by Rohit Shetty. It will also feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles as Simmba and Singham respectively.

