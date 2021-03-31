Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turned professional photographer for actress Nushrratt Bharuccha on the set of Ram Setu.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted the monochrome picture clicked by Akshay. In the image, she is seen looking at the lens and smiling.

“Classic… captured by @akshaykumar #RamSetu,” Nushrratt Bharuccha captioned the image. Simple but beautiful words that resonate 100% with the picture.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Kumar are currently busy shooting for Ram Setu. This will be the first time Nushrratt will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

A while ago, Nushrratt shared a picture of herself, reading the script of the magnum-opus. She captioned the pic “Let’s do this!!” while tagging her co-stars, Akshay and Jacqueline as well as director Abhishek Sharma in it.

Just yesterday, Akshay Kumar took to social media and shared his look from the film. The look sees the actor sporting a pair of glasses and wearing his hair longer than usual. Sharing the look, the actor wrote, “The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me.”

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai.

