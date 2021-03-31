Name a more iconic trio than Baburao, Ghanshyam and Raju; we will wait. You can’t, we bet. Because there isn’t a better entertaining trio than this. 21 year ago, Hera Pheri was released starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty and the rest is history. Now, a Hera Pheri X Playdate version is doing the rounds on social media and we can’t get enough of it!

The trio has been a favourite of memers and we see them ruling social media every now and then.

A fan-based account on Twitter of Akshay Kumar shared the video of Hera Pheri X Playdate with a caption that read, “@akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal @priyadarshandir u legends ty for making us laugh on every single dialogue we love u want to see u again”.

Take a look at the video here:

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film had released on 31st March 2000. The film was a huge hit at the box office and it further gained cult status with its run on television. The film had some epic scenes that burst us into laughter even today. Fans on Twitter remembered such scenes by trending them with #21YearsHeraPheri.

From the iconic dialogues of Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao – they have entertained us throughout these years.

Later in 2006, the makers released the second instalment of the franchise named Phir Hera Pheri and fans have been desperately waiting for the third instalment now.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, “Producer Firoz Nadiadwala spoke to Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3. Akshay decided to come on board, but he had two conditions. One, he wanted Dream Girl (2019) director Raaj Shaandilyaa to direct the film. He felt that Raaj knew how to handle a masala comic caper and that this was evident with his first film. Secondly, Akshay asked for 70% profit sharing.”

It also adds, “Firoz Nadiadwala, however, refused, due to the second condition. Raaj Shaandilyaa also humbly refused as he knew that Hera Pheri was an iconic franchise and he thought he would not be able to do justice to it.”

