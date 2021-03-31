Hera Pheri is a cult classic of the comedy genre in Bollywood. Coming out of Priyadarshan’s camp, the film gave us the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, which are more profoundly known as Raju, Shyam and Baburao. The film has completed 21 years today and as expected, fans are celebrating it by remembering some best scenes.
This film had released on 31st March 2000. The film was a huge hit at the box office and it further gained cult status with its run on television. The film had some epic scenes that burst us into laughter even today. Fans on Twitter remembered such scenes by trending them with #21YearsHeraPheri.
See how fans reacted to Hera Pheri completing 21 years:
When Young Generation Ask What's so special in #HeraPheri ?
Me:- #21YearsOfHeraPheri pic.twitter.com/Opmj0MplPz
— Lagi Padi Hai BC™ (@LagiPadiHaiBC) March 31, 2021
#21YearsOfHeraPheri
Most Iconic Comedy Movie Ever In Indian Cinema Raju Baburao Shyam Iconic Character 😎 @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal #HeraPheri @makwana8055 @KoshishLohar @dhirvicky8 pic.twitter.com/hWGvJs49Pt
— Abhijeet Kumar (@Abhijee66059861) March 31, 2021
#herapheri
❤️❤️🙌🙌😘😘🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1cFUTv2GQu
— Kailas patil More (@Kailash55562110) March 31, 2021
Ye baburao ka style hai 💚💯💟
Celebrating 21 Years of Classic Comedy Movie Herapheri 🔥🔥❤#AkshayKumar #pareshrawal #suneilshetty #HeraPheri #21YearsofHerapheri pic.twitter.com/u923ybAk8E
— Arijit Fan (@ArijitFan1) March 31, 2021
Them :- "Don't hype it's just a movie."
The movie :-#HeraPheri #21YearsOfHeraPheri pic.twitter.com/9nzpl1oDOv
— Rohit (@_rohitjangra_) March 31, 2021
#21YearsOfHeraPheri #HeraPheri – for me best comedy film of #Bollywood.#Priyadarshan #AkshayKumar #SunielShetty #Tabu #OmPuri #GulshanGrover #PareshRawal @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG pic.twitter.com/92t5y5t0Tm
— HONEST- CriTic (@realNipeshPatel) March 31, 2021
