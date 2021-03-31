Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait hit Netflix on March 26 and the film has been receiving excellent reviews. While the journey for the film has been fruitful until now, it seems like controversy has knocked the doors for the team of the Umesh Bist directorial. Turns out the members of Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi are upset with the makers of Sanya’s film and feel it is plagiarism.

If you have seen both the films and observed, the premise is similar to that of a member dying and the entire extended family coming under one roof for 13 days until ‘tehrvi’. While Seema Pahwa’s interpretation was that of a family and its complexities as a whole, Umesh Bist focused on the girl who had to lose her partner in just 5 months, and what is expected of her. But turns out the uncanny resemblance has left the Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi team very upset.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the team of the Supriya Pathak starrer is angry because of the resemblance. The uproar is magnified as Pagglait is shot in the same house Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi was. “The actors and other members from the team were quite upset and angry when they saw Pagglait. They couldn’t believe that the film is so similar in so many ways to Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. From the location to the character traits to even camera angles, so many things seem to be copied is what they allege,” said a source.

Meanwhile, talking to the same portal was Seema Pahwa who said she has no grudges against the makers of Pagglait. But her actors being upset is justified. She says that she won’t call Sanya Malhotra’s film a copy. But did talk about the ignorance makers had. She even said they had the time to rework their script. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi released at the MAMI Film Festival in 2019, a month before Umesh Bist’s film went on floors.

Seema Pahwa said, “Mere actors ka naraaz hona jaayaz hai. The team members are a bit disturbed over these developments. However, ours was an original film and so is Pagglait. I would not say that they copied our film. I guess it must be a coincidence. However, some things were in their control. They were aware of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi and yet, they ignored the similarities. They could have tweaked the script a little. They had the time and opportunity. They have even shot their film in the same house where we shot Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi!”

When asked if she has seen Sanya Malhotra starrer, Seema Pahwa said, “I have not seen it yet but I have got many calls from friends and unit members and their biggest grouse is that even the shooting location has been the same. I am sure because of the similarities, even they (Pagglait makers) must be having a tough time.”

Meanwhile, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi hits Netflix today (March 31, 2021) and the streaming giant showcases Pagglait too.

