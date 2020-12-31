Naseeruddin Shah on why 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' should be seen in theatres

Iconic actor Naseeruddin Shah returns in the upcoming comedy-drama, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, which marks the directorial debut of actress Seema Pahwa. The veteran actor says it is an important film that sketches a portrait of reality.

“I believe that important film woh hoti hai jo apne duniya, apne zamane ki sachi tasveer khiche aur yeh film waisi hai (I believe that an important film is one that depicts the reality of its world and era, and this is such a film),” said Shah.

He added: “Seema has seen the instances of the film in her life, and you will get to see the gist of that in this film — instances where a death in the family takes place and situations where absurd conversations take place when the entire family meets.”

“Ek ajeeb surreal sa mahol hota hai (it is a surreal milieu) where people don’t know if they should laugh or cry. So, capturing that, this is a story of a small city in Uttar Pradesh. This film will surely leave an impact on you,” the 70-year-old actor promised.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 1, and Shah said: “You should definitely watch this film in theatres because just like life, this film is funny, sad and happy. There are moments of comedy and tragedy in this film.”

Actress Seema Pahwa’s directorial debut Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi is all set to release on January 1, 2021.

“I am very happy that my film is the first release of 2021 in cinemas across India. The story came from my own personal experience — my father’s demise many years ago, when our family got united,” Seema shared about her experience of donning the director’s hat for the first time with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Since then, this story has been running in my head. Jio Studios and Drishyam Films have believed in my vision for which I am grateful. Now it is over to the audience.”

“Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi” revolves around the Bhargava family that comes together for 13 days to perform the ‘tehrvi’ function after the head of the family passes away

