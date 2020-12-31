A new trailer of the psychological horror film 12 ‘o’Clock was unveiled on Friday and the film‘s director Ram Gopal Varma says he is back with a genre he really loves.

“(I) Am back with a genre I love. I am hoping to scare you from Jan 8th”, said Varma.

12 ‘o’Clock revolves around a young girl Gauri who starts getting traumatised with frightening nightmares and incidents of eerie sleepwalking. What follows to extricate her from the possession forms the crux of the story.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Makrand Deshpande, Divya Jagdale, Manav Kaul, Ali Azgar, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dalip Tahil, Flora Saini and Debutant Krishna Gautam.

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and produced by Company Production, 12 ‘o’Clock is being released on the big screen on January 8 by UFO Cine Media Network.

The music for the film has been composed by the acclaimed musician of Bahubali fame, MM Keeravani.

Horror as a genre lends itself fabulously to the theatrical format & the movie must be watched in a cinema hall for the optimal experience.

Talking about 12’o’ clock, Ram Gopal Varma says, ” I always believed that Horror works more on a Psychological level because people get more scared when we stimulate their own imagination. Horror genre always excited me and I tried a very new technique in this film to scare the audiences. Also, music director M M keeravani of BAHUBALI fame has done a horror film background score for the first time “

