The 2024 movie Kill was all over the news when it was released, and actor Lakshya gave an exceptional performance. It is hard to believe that it was his debut movie. He is also set to sway his fans with the upcoming love story opposite Ananya Panday in Chand Mera Dil. He is establishing himself in the industry and is already open to all genres. Scroll below for more.

The young actor started his acting career with Warrior High, but he rose to prominence with the show Porus. He appeared as the central character. The actor proved that he is here to win hearts and show the world his acting prowess, truly an ideal contender for the title of debutant of the year. In Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s film, he appeared as an intense character, whereas people opt for something safer for their debut. It was produced under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. It featured Raghav Juyal in a crucial role and also received many accolades for his performance.

Last year, Lakshya starrer Kill premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was the first runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness. The film was theatrically released in July of this year. In June 2024, the movie was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival. The achievements did not stop there; it was also nominated in the Best International Film category at the 52nd Annual Saturn Awards. Dharma Movies shared the news on their official Instagram page. Now, this is a glorious beginning one dreams of in the showbiz.

The Kill star gained much appreciation and attention with his first movie, which people fail to achieve even after multiple releases. Lakshya earned it with his hard work and convincing performance. It would not have been possible without Kill’s equally impressive supporting cast, which includes Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan.

He played a stoic army man who fights off dacoits in the running train, and critics praised his performance. The Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz praised him, saying, “[he] conjures the hero with frightening ferocity.” He has reportedly been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s streaming series Stardom. Besides that, he will be romancing Ananya Panday in Dharma Productions’ next, Chand Mera Dil.

The makers posted the film’s poster last month, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in their mushy characters. Vivek Soni will direct it, slated to be released in 2025. The caption stated, “We have two hands ready to bring an intense and passionate love story like no other!!!🌙 Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai…”

Lakshya inspires many who aspire to be actors and make a name in showbiz. He is genuinely the debutant of the year and has much more to achieve in the coming days. Meanwhile, Kill is available on Disney+Hotstar.

