Ananya Panday’s dating life has always been a topic of discussion among fans. After moving on from Ishaan Khatter and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the actress is now rumored to be dating former model Walker Blanco.

Ananya sparked relationship speculations with Walker during the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding earlier this year. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress has now made a gesture on social media that has seemingly confirmed her relationship.

Ananya Panday thanks Walker ‘Walkie’ Blanco on Instagram.

On Sunday, Ananya Panday won the Best Actress (Critics) trophy at the Filmfare OTT Awards for her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Celebrating the occasion, Walker Blanco gave a shoutout to the actress on Instagram by sharing her post to his stories. He coupled it with a clap and a heart emoji.

Ananya then reshared Walker’s story to thank him and addressed him with the adorable nickname ‘Walkie.’ She followed it up with a blushing emoji. Ananya’s gesture has left fans wondering if she will make her relationship with Walker public soon.



Walker Blanco had a Special Wish for Ananya on Her Birthday.

This is not the first time the rumored love birds’ social media exchange has grabbed eyeballs. On Ananya’s birthday, October 30th, Walker posted a special wish for her on Instagram. He shared a stunning picture of the actress and wrote, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Annie!”

Ananya and Walker reportedly met during the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. As per rumors, Ananya introduced Walker as her partner during the wedding ceremony.

Walker is an ex-model from Chicago, USA, who works at Anant Ambani’s venture Vantara, an animal shelter in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He is popular on social media, has over 26k followers, and frequently shares posts showcasing his love for animals.

Meanwhile, Ananya was previously linked to Ishaan Khatter, but the two broke up in 2022. The actress was later said to be in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapoor; however, the couple parted ways earlier this year. On the work front, she was last seen in the Netflix film CTRL.

