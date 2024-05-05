Reports of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandya’s break up have spread like wildfire. What fueled the fire were speculations that Aditya had been spotted leaving Shraddha’s house. The reports spread everywhere because of a viral picture of Aditya leaving an apartment that people thought belonged to Shraddha Kapoor, and the internet went into a frenzy. But are the speculations true? Find out here!

We even reported that speculations of Roy Kapur leaving Shraddha’s house were becoming a topic of discussion. Many sources have confirmed that Aditya and Ananya Panday broke up after two years. But it turns out the viral pictures were taken out of context.

Sources close to the actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha have now cleared that those viral images of Aditya leaving the apartment are accurate. But he is seen leaving his apartment and not Shraddha Kapoor’s, as the viral image claims. So everyone just went chasing wild gooses without any foundation.

A close friend of the two actors told the Bombay Times, “They broke up almost a month ago.” They were going well, and the breakup came as a surprise to everyone. They are friendly with each other. Ananya is attempting to move on; however, there is pain. She’s spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to handle the situation maturely.

Ananya Panday‘s rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur has frequently made headlines. While the couple has never publicly confirmed their relationship, their public appearances, and several confessions during interviews provide ample evidence of their dating.

The video has now been deleted, but things on the internet stay online forever. And there is a reason for their possible interaction in that comment. Exes can be friends and can star in a movie together, as we saw in the case of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. While the two have never openly admitted to dating each other, Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya‘s relationship was like an open secret to everyone.

After the reports went viral, the news reports suggested that Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor might work together again. According to reports, the two have also worked together in OK Jaanu and will reunite for Rahul Mody’s next.

Another day, another wild rumor took on a life of its own, but at least we got an answer.

