Aditya Roy Kapur rose to fame as Rahul Jayakar in Aashiqui 2. The film starred Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady, and that’s also reportedly where the duo fell in love. Although the relationship didn’t last long, their impressive performances have stayed in our hearts forever. Aashiqui 3 was announced with Kartik Aaryan in the lead last September. Scroll below for details as ARK breaks silence on being replaced.

In the latest Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 8, Aditya graces the couch alongside close friend Arjun Kapoor. The duo addressed their career trajectory and box office flops. Apart from the discussions around Ananya Panday, what has caught eyeballs is Kapur’s reaction to Kartik stepping into his famous character.

Aditya Roy Kapur Reacts To Kartik Aaryan Led Aashiqui 3

Karan Johar asked The Night Manager actor how he feels about being replaced by Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. To this, Aditya Roy Kapur responded, “I think he’s the perfect person to take the baton forward. There was no chance I could be in this because, in the second part, my character went for a long swim, from which he is not returning. I think it’s great. I died; where will I come back now? My spirit will come back. “

Aditya Roy Kapur joked that he would have to return as a spirit in order to be a part of Aashiqui 3. Karan Johar added it would be funny to see him as a ghost haunting Kartik Aaryan for taking over his popular role!

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan announced the news of Aashiqui 3 on his Instagram handle last year. Anurag Basu will be directing the film.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 8 Updates!

The recent episode of Koffee With Karan was full of spice. Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar were seen mocking Aditya over his lack of knowledge of Bollywood.

It all began when Arjun asked Aditya to name the famous dog in Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! He went black and kept on recalling the famous character. After Kapoor answered “Tuffy,” the Aashiqui 2 actor finally could remember the details of the tiny pet in Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s iconic film.

And that was not it! Aditya Roy Kapur, despite being active in Hindi film industry since 2009, has no idea about Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s character names in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. While he could answer their character names in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he asked Arjun Kapoor to “not push it” when he asked about Rani Mukerji’s name in the film.

It would be interesting to note how Chunky Panday feels about his daughter Ananya Panday’s alleged boyfriend having no knowledge of “Aakhri Pasta.”

While this side of ARK may disappoint Bollywood fans, the sporting way he dealt with all healthy trolling must be appreciated!

Koffee With Karan airs a new episode every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

