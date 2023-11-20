Karan Johar has been making headlines ever since he returned with the 8th season of his chat show Koffee With Karan. Be it the reports of him inviting Kangana Ranaut and Kartik Aaryan on the controversial couch to the opening episode- featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, it’s been the talk of the town for quite some time for quite some interesting reasons. The latest episode saw Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan in an appearance where they were also seen discussing their break up with Kartik.

For the unversed, both the actresses were briefly linked to Kartik while he was shooting for Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara and Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Ms Panday. However, they were seen discussing their break up with him on the show, which didn’t go down well with the actor. Here’s how he has reacted to the same.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have also been at loggerheads after the actor quit KJo’s Dostana 2 due to reasons better known to them. Later, they buried their hatchets and extended an olive branch to each other. While the actor refrained from appearing on his chat show, he became a hot topic of discussion when Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan spoke about him. It all happened when KJo asked them about being friends with each other after dating the ‘same guy.’

Now Kartik Aaryan has reacted to the same. The actor indirectly snapped at Sara Ali Khan for discussing their breakup publicly. He told Film Companion, “Ek cheez mujhe lagti hai – relationship agar do logo ki hai toh dusre insaan ko bhi woh baatein nehi karni chahiye. Hum sab ko apni relationship ki respect karni chahiye. I expect the same from my [partner]. It’s not good for someone to speak about the relationship. If things don’t work out… par jab aap saath hote ho kisike toh you don’t imagine it to be like that. You don’t imagine ke yeh khatam ho jayega. I think you should respect that time, that moment. I think you should respect yourself also. Aap jab woh baat karte ho toh aisa nahin hai ke samne wala ek hee insaan ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai, woh dono ke baare mein woh soch raha hota hai.”

On Koffee With Karan 8, Sara Ali Khan had told Karan Johar that heartbreak affects people, but one has to rise beyond that.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Admitted Feeling Like A ‘Stalker Uncle’ While Romancing Then-21-Year-Old Deepika Padukone In Om Shanti Om, “I Started Feeling Jhoota…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News