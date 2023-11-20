Time and again, we have seen Bollywood actors and filmmakers having fallout in the past. While the lead co-stars have been at loggerheads, divas have often indulged in a catfight. Well, the latest Jodi to move over their past and bury the hatchets is ‘90s top actor and director Jodi, i.e., Govinda and David Dhawan. The duo has given some hits to the film industry, including ‘Partner,’ ‘Coolie No 1‘, ‘Hero No 1’, and ‘Shola Aur Shabnam’, among many others. However, later, they had a fallout following which stopped doing films together.

For the unversed, while the exact reason behind their rivalry wasn’t revealed, the actor had once revealed in an interview that he had overheard the filmmaker saying that he didn’t want to work with him as he asked many questions. He had further told his secretary to ask the actor to do some small bit roles.

However, years later, they buried the hatchets and are back together once again. Recently, Govinda met David Dhawan at a Diwali party post in which he shared a picture of them together on Instagram. Now, in the latest interview, the actor revealed that they had patched up earlier and met for the second time at the Diwali bash. He cleared that they don’t believe in raking up the past and why to mull over it. Further asking everyone to let bygones be bygones, he revealed that they only spoke about the happy memories, and those were plenty.

He told Times Of India, “I stepped out for an industry party after 19-20 years because it was an industry party and not a group party. Ramesh Taurani is a good person. Over the years, Bollywood parties have become these group parties, and if you don’t belong to a certain group (camp), you aren’t invited. If you are not seen at these parties, it is assumed that you aren’t social, which is wrong. I am not anti-social at all, and I don’t believe in groups. Back then, people used to say Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and David Dhawan are a group. I didn’t agree with that either. We are all artistes who worked together.”

Sharing the photo on Insta, Govinda captioned it, “80s aur 90s mein meri do biwiyaan thi. Ek Sunita aur ek David!”

