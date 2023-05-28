Sushmita Sen has come a long way in her acting innings in Bollywood. Right from the start, the actress has been very clear that she won’t be doing things that lack conviction, and one can sense it by looking at her choosy work. Back during Biwi No. 1’s days, a massive fallout was reportedly witnessed between the actress and director David Dhawan, and the film was saved by Salman Khan! Keep reading to know more.

Released way back in 1999, David Dhawan’s Biwi No. 1 was a commercial success at the Indian box office. Over the years, the film has gained a cult following in the comedy genre and still enjoys a solid fan base. All were praised for their portrayals, especially Karisma Kapoor, Salman and Sushmita. But what if we say that Sush almost quit the film? Well, don’t be surprised and read on to know everything about the same.

As per the report in ETimes, Sushmita Sen and director David Dhawan had a massive fallout over a particular sequence in Biwi No. 1. She wasn’t ready to do that scene as she wasn’t fully convinced about it. Of course, it led to arguments and much more. When things went too far, the actress decided she won’t be a part of the film anymore.

Amid this drama, Sushmita Sen reportedly refused to attend calls made by David Dhawan and his team. At last, Salman Khan made peace between the actress and David. He saved the film and even promised Sush that the entire team would avoid doing things that might upset her during the remaining shoot.

