On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan treated his filmmaker-father David Dhawan by making halwa.
Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video asking his father to taste his special preparation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In the video, Varun Dhawan asks: “Papa, how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?”
Trending
His father David Dhawan replies: “I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also.”
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Varun will soon be seen in the original spy series ‘Citadel‘. This apart, he has ‘Bawaal’ in the pipeline.
Must Read: Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan Asks Fans To Not “Listen To Stupid Gossip” & “Please Wait For Me To Tell…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement