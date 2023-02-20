On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan treated his filmmaker-father David Dhawan by making halwa.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video asking his father to taste his special preparation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the video, Varun Dhawan asks: “Papa, how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?”

His father David Dhawan replies: “I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

On the work front, Varun will soon be seen in the original spy series ‘Citadel‘. This apart, he has ‘Bawaal’ in the pipeline.

Must Read: Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan Asks Fans To Not “Listen To Stupid Gossip” & “Please Wait For Me To Tell…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News