Aamir Khan’s last film, Laal Singh Chadha, saw the return of Sonu Nigam to playback singing. The singer, who has a massive fanbase, has been performing more in his concerts than in recording studios. As the movie faced alot of backlash last year, Nigam recently blamed the “negativity” around the film

Ever since Aamir dropped the first look of Laal Singh Chadha, the movie became a regular on the online boycott trend. Aamir faced backlash for the film following his 2015 comments about India becoming an “intolerable to live” place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Advait Chandan directorial had two songs, Kahani and Main Ki Karaan, crooned by Sonu Nigam. The singer worked with music director Pritam after over a decade. However, due to the film’s mixed reviews and mediocre success, the songs also got neglected. In a recent chat, Nigam opened up about the movie and added what he had expected from his songs.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Sonu Nigam credited both Aamir Khan and Pritam for the movie and opened up about why his songs did not reach the popularity that he had expected. The singer mentioned how despite not becoming much popular, his songs have become a regular at his concerts. He further blamed the “negativity” around the film that restricted it from becoming a huge success and added that his songs would have been popular like that of Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Na Ho.

Sonu Nigam said, “The movie, unfortunately, was plagued by negativity. Otherwise, the songs I sang would have reached the level of Kal Ho Naa Ho.” “But I always say that every piece of art comes with its own destiny,” he added.

Forrest Gump is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks. The movie also saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya playing pivotal roles.

For more such stories, stay tuned on Koimoi.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Arouses The Internet Donning A Bralette Covered With A Purple Suit, Netizens React “Yeh Log Buddhe Kyun Nahi Hote”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News