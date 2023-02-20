Shah Rukh Khan is not a celebrity, he is an emotion. The actor never leaves a chance to make his fans and admirers feel special, and everyone has a SRK story to share. He once left comedian Bharti Singh emotional after he dressed up as her famous child character, Lalli. The video proves that he is a king for a reason, and it is the best video on the internet today. Scroll below for the details!

SRK has over the years proved that he is not just a phenomenal actor, but also an amazing human being. Be it treating his co-stars with the utmost respect to appreciating the work of junior artists, he believes in the power of goodness. He once appeared as a guest on Comedy Nights Bachao for the promotion of his film and made Bharti cry on national television & we have to say only SRK can do that.

During the promotion of the film Fan, Shah Rukh Khan once graced the show Comedy Nights Bachao. During the show, Bharti asked him to perform with him as Lalli( Bharti’s popular child character). The actor instantly said yes to it. For the act, he wore a pink dress and agreed to wear a wig. The actor did everything that Bharti asked him to do. As the audience cheered, the comedian thanked King Khan. Talking about the same the actor said, “Pehle hi log jo hai samajhte nhi hai ki main macho hero hoon. Yeh dekhne ke baad jo thodi bahut jo rahi hogi who bhi khatam hojayegi.” His kind gesture left Bharti emotional and she started crying.

Bharti Singh thanked Shah Rukh Khan with all her heart. She said Lalli was one of the first characters to which she performed. She added, “Shayad who tab itna hit nhi hua hoga tha jitna sir aapne kar diya aaj.” She cried and then hugged the actor.

Check out the video below:

The viral video received a lot from fans. Many called him a pure soul and said that’s why he is called the king of Bollywood.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is these days riding high on the success of his comeback film Pathaan. The actor will be next seen in Jawan.

