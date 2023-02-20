New mom Alia Bhatt is seemingly enjoying parenthood and is keeping her fans updated about the same. The actress has seemingly taken a short break from filming but is making several public appearances. As she was recently spotted in Mumbai sporting athleisure, her fans are stunned to see her post-pregnancy body transformation.

After tying the knot in April, last year, Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022. Throughout her pregnancy, Alia was actively working as she even shot her upcoming Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer Singh. As it has been over three months since the actress gave birth to her first child, she is now often spotted in the city. During her latest outing, the actress flaunted her fit body and received love from her fans.

In a new video shared by Viral Bhayani, Alia Bhatt can be seen arriving at a dubbing studio in the city. Before entering the studio, the Darlings actor, dressed in a black jacket and matching bottoms, the Darlings actress posed for shutterbugs. While the actress looked simply stunning in the casual attire, what caught her fans’ attention was her commendable body transformation.

Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans could not stop applauding the actress for her transformation as one of them wrote, “None can say She became a mother few months ago.”

Another fan called the Darlings star “Santoor Mom.”

An Instagram user commented, “Yarrr ye phir se itni patli ho kese gyi,” while another one wrote, “After delivery, she is glowing more.”

A user also joked, “Walking like Malaika.”

Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with the Gal Gadot starrer ‘Heart of Stone.’ Helmed by Tom Harper, the movie is scheduled to release on August 11, 2023.

