Kangana Ranaut is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Be it sharing a crash course on political ideologies to even taking a dig at contemporaries, she never leaves a chance to rule headlines. When it comes to preaching self-love, Kangana does it like a boss. Recently, she dropped her unseen photos from her childhood, and her fans were quick to shower love on the pictures. Scroll below to read the details!

Kangana is known for her sartorial fashion choices and bold attitude. She undeniably enjoys a massive fanbase and recently, some of her childhood pictures went viral, where she can be seen posing in front of the camera. As soon as the actress noticed the images, she re-shared them on her Twitter account and also narrated an untold story.

One of the fan pages of Kangana Ranaut on Twitter shared her unseen childhood pictures, where the actress can be seen standing in her school uniform with another friend. The user appreciated her confidence and wrote, “She was born with swag. At this age, normal people like us even shy from the camera but a legend like her giving a dashing pose.” As soon as the actress noticed the post, she liked the post and tweeted them. While sharing photos, she also revealed that the actress used to bunk the class to do photoshoots.

She wrote, “I bunked the classes to do photo shoots, there is a small studio in the village called Sharma uncle studio, Sharma uncle really appreciated and encouraged me to click pictures, he made big prints and plastered them on his studio walls, everyone who passed his studio spoke about it.” Kangana Ranaut went on to share some more pictures clicked by Sharma uncle.

Her fans were quick to react to the pictures and many showered their love on the pictures.

One of the users wrote, “So sweet of you..you are so sweet…”

Another user wrote, “Looking at this childhood pose itself is indicative that you were dhakad since then… and will remain so.. born fighter.”

“You are always cute and gorgeous queen.”

“Once a Fashionista, Always a Fashionista! Sassy since birth.”

Check out the pictures below!

I bunked classes to do photo shoots, there is a small studio in the village called Sharma uncle studio, Sharma uncle really appreciated and encouraged me to click pictures, he made big prints and plastered on his studio walls, everyone who passed his studio spoke about it .. https://t.co/w4m6QZVMFb — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2023

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her much-anticipated film Emergency. The film will also star Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, let us know what are your thoughts on Kangana’s childhood pictures. Isn’t she looking cute?

