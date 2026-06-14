Pravin Tarde’s devotional drama Deool Band 2 is now enjoying its fourth weekend boost. Despite competition, it is enjoying a fantastic hold at the Indian box office. Snehal Tarde and Mohan Joshi starrer is now less than 10 crore away from entering the top 3 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time. Scroll below for the day 24 update!

Deool Band 2 Box Office Collection Day 24

According to estimates, Deool Band 2 collected 1.4 crore net on day 24. It witnessed a 10% jump compared to 1.27 crore earned on the fourth Friday. It is facing competition from Tumbadchi Manjula, but is still enjoying a higher show count.

The total box office collection in India reaches 66.42 crore net. Made on a budget of only 10 crore, Deool Band 2 has registered 564% profits at the Indian box office. It is a superhit and the second-most profitable Marathi film of 2026.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Week 3 – 11.15 crore

Day 23 – 1.27 crore

Day 24 – 1.4 crore

Total – 66.42 crore

Aims to enter top 3 Marathi grossers in India

In order to enter the top 3 highest-grossing Marathi films in India, Deool Band 2 must beat Baipan Bhari Deva, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 76.28 crore. Around 9.86 crore more are needed in the kitty, which should be accumulated by next week.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of all time in India (net collection):

Raja Shivaji – 103.96 crore Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Deool Band 2 – 66.42 crore Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore

Deool Band 2 Box Office Summary Day 24

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 66.42 crore

ROI: 56.42 crore

ROI%: 564%

India gross: 78.37 crore

Verdict: Super-hit

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