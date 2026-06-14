Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2(Photo Credit –Facebook)

Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga has showcased growth on Saturday. The stakes are high, as Imtiaz Ali’s directorial is made on a considerable budget of 70 crore, so it’s crucial to pick up the momentum. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 1.85 crore on day 2. It showcased a 61% growth, compared to the opening day of 1.15 crore. The word-of-mouth is mixed, plus there’s strong competition from Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and other Hindi releases. All eyes are now on Sunday, which would be a crucial day.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 3 crore net after two days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 3.54 crore. A Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali reunion definitely deserved a better response, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

  • Day 1: 1.15 crore
  • Day 2: 1.85 crore

Total: 3 crore

What is the budget of Main Vaapas Aaunga?

The period romantic drama is reportedly mounted on a considerable budget of 70 crore. In two days, the makers have recovered only 4% of the total investments. Entering the safe zone would be impossible at this pace, considering there’s Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 arriving in less than a week. Not to forget, there are other big releases like Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle also joining the battle later this month.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 2 Summary

  • Budget: 70 crore
  • India net: 3 crore
  • Budget recovery: 4%
  • India gross: 3.54 crore

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