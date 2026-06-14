Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga has showcased growth on Saturday. The stakes are high, as Imtiaz Ali’s directorial is made on a considerable budget of 70 crore, so it’s crucial to pick up the momentum. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 1.85 crore on day 2. It showcased a 61% growth, compared to the opening day of 1.15 crore. The word-of-mouth is mixed, plus there’s strong competition from Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and other Hindi releases. All eyes are now on Sunday, which would be a crucial day.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 3 crore net after two days. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 3.54 crore. A Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali reunion definitely deserved a better response, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1.15 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Total: 3 crore

What is the budget of Main Vaapas Aaunga?

The period romantic drama is reportedly mounted on a considerable budget of 70 crore. In two days, the makers have recovered only 4% of the total investments. Entering the safe zone would be impossible at this pace, considering there’s Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 arriving in less than a week. Not to forget, there are other big releases like Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle also joining the battle later this month.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 2 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 3 crore

Budget recovery: 4%

India gross: 3.54 crore

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