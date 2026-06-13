Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has now entered its second week and is eyeing the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. It is also aiming to become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

How much did it earn on day 8?

According to the official update, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected 2.35 crore on day 8 at the Indian box office. The second week has begun on a stable note, despite competition from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Chand Mera Dil, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and other releases.

The total collection in India stands at 45.88 crore, which converts to 54.13 crore gross. The second weekend boost should help Varun Dhawan’s directorial score a half-century.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Week 1: 43.53 crore

Day 8: 2.35 crore

Total: 45.88 crore

Set to beat The Kerala Story 2

The romantic-comedy is now competing against The Kerala Story 2 to become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It is only 6.37 crore away from achieving the milestone. Post that, surpassing Mardaani 3 would be a cakewalk.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.29 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.07 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore HJTIHH: 40.24 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.36 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 45.88 crore

India gross: 54.13 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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