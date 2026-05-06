The spiritual successor to one of India’s most debated films is finally out on the digital space. The Kerala Story 2, featuring a fresh cast of Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, is streaming on Zee5. While the film carries the weight of a massive legacy, its OTT debut suggests that the audience’s interest in hard-hitting social dramas remains intact.

According to the latest viewership reports for the week, the film has managed to strike a chord with the digital audience, marking a respectable start on Zee 5. Rated 5.5 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Three young Indian women across different states choose love over tradition, only to become trapped. Their parallel lives show how romance and rebellion transform into control and silence, turning love into a weapon that destroys freedom.”

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Verdict

The Kerala Story 2, in its debut week of streaming on Zee 5, garnered a great viewership of 2.3 million, finding a spot in the list of the most-watched OTT assets in India for the week of April 27 – May 3, 2026, as per Ormax data.

While the viewership numbers are not shattering the ceiling, it has delivered a steady performance for the genre. It has managed to beat the debut week viewership of other films that arrived on Zee 5, including Tehran, which opened with a viewership of 1.7 million on Zee 5.

The real test for The Kerala Story 2 will be its hold on OTT in the second week. If word-of-mouth stays strong, and the film could cross the 5 million mark, it would be a respectable viewership figure!

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Ormax weekly, not day-wise.

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