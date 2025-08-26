Tehran completed its second place with a minimal hike in views and remained at the same rank as last week, which was its debut week. It seems John Abraham’s ZEE5 film is not attracting many viewers, and it received mixed reviews upon release. Keep scrolling for the detailed weekly report.

The film was directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish P Verma. It received 6.8 stars on IMDb, which is an average rating. People praised the action sequences, but John Abraham’s performance seemed to lack depth. It was released on ZEE5 before the long Independence Day weekend and completed two weeks on the streaming platform.

Tehran OTT Verdict Week 2

According to the latest data by Ormax Media on their official Instagram handle, John Abraham’s Tehran remained in the 4th rank only. As per the data for the week of August 18-24, the action thriller generated just 2 million views in its second week. It is 0.3 million behind Maareesan, which is at #3 in this week’s top 5 list.

OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the action-packed movie.

Week 1: 1.7 million views | Rank 4

Week 2: 2 million views | Rank 4

Total: 3.7 million views

What’s next for Tehran?

John Abraham’s Tehran‘s next target is to crack the top five most-viewed OTT original films of 2025, per Ormax’s half-yearly report. The film must beat Aap Jaisa Koi‘s 8.8 million views to enter the top five. The movie is approximately 5 million away from Aap Jaisa Koi’s viewership. It has witnessed a hike of just 17% from its debut week, which is not very good.

More about the film

The official synopsis of Tehran states, “An officer tries to expose the truth about an explosive detonation within Delhi in 2012. However, his country abandons him during his quest, and he falls in the crosshairs of Iran.” John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa, and Manushi Chhillar starrer Tehran premiered on ZEE5 on August 14.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

