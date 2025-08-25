Finally, Bigg Boss 19 has started, and the people will have nothing else to discuss. With Salman Khan as the host, the road was set with drama already happening at home. While television episodes focus on highlights, most viewers are more interested in the 24/7 live stream that shows everything without any filters. Here is where you can watch it.

Where to watch the live Stream

The 24/7 live feed of Bigg Boss 19 is available exclusively on JioHotstar. This platform streams all activities as they happen, ranging from the morning routines in the Bigg Boss house to late-night murmurings. For the uninitiated, this unfiltered version feels like the true essence of Bigg Boss. It gives viewers a chance to witness the drama and the quiet moments that never make it to the TV screen.

If you want to go for the edited version, the daily episodes drop on JioHotstar at 9 PM IST, and Colors TV will air those after half an hour at 10:30 PM IST. These one-hour-long, concise episodes focus on highlights and tasks; hence, they are easier to follow for those who don’t want to sit through hours of footage.

What’s Really Happening Inside the House?

The very first nomination task has already created chaos. Bigg Boss asked the contestants to decide on one who is not worthy of being a housemate because of his/her least impressive personality. Instead of reaching an agreement, the housemates got into heated arguments. The dropped promo hinted that Kunickaa Sadanand ended up losing her temper at Mridul Tiwari.

Pehle hi din Bigg Boss ke ghar ka rukh badla, kya hoga gharwaalon ka aapsi sehemati se faisla? 🤔 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/Resg0H83w5 — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) August 24, 2025

This season has a mix of familiar and fresh faces. The contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Nagma Mirajkar, and Tanya Mittal. The variety in the lineup makes it clear that Bigg Boss 19 will have both glamour and controversy in equal measure.

This time, the Bigg Boss’s house has been styled like a wooden cabin in the middle of the forest. Nearly one hundred cameras are installed to track the contestants’ every move. All in all, it will be interesting to see who says goodbye to the house in the first week.

