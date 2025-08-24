Okay, so the most-awaited moment of the Indian reality television is back as Bigg Boss 19 arrives with its premiere episode. We were promised gharwalon ki sarkar and a show that will be unpredictable. So, did we get a hint of the same on the premiere episode? Honestly, looking at the mix of predictable entries, a couple of genuinely interesting moments, and a whole lot of snooze-fest, I doubt. But it’s Bigg Boss, and tables might turn real quick!

The premiere kicks off with a banger as Salman Khan, looking as dapper as ever, makes his grand entry with his suave moves. The man is still the undisputed king of this show, and his swag is on another level.

The Good Part – The Mixed Bag

This year, the mixed bag of contestants might be the real move! The makers have tried to balance the cast this time as we have the television heartthrobs like Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur, social media sensations like Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, and then a few unexpected surprises like Pranit More & Amaal Malik!

The Meh Part – Nothing New?

The supposed new theme feels like another rehashed version of the same old power dynamics we’ve seen before on Bigg Boss. It might just get boring with another season of scripted debates and nonsensical nominations! In fact, even the initial interactions between the housemates felt off. A few of them already seem to be in groups, which could kill the drama before it even starts.

Will This Be A Good Season?

The only hope this season for Bigg Boss 19 is the mixed bag of contestants that might establish interesting groups and connections in the house! Though, I was expecting drama with Shehnaaz Gill’s brother in the house, but I am pretty sure, he might pull some strings and arrive as a wild card entry on the show. Rest, I really do not think it might be a great start to a great season! Here’s hoping this batch, proves me wrong!

