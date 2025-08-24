Bigg Boss 19 has kickstarted on a good note and while the grand premiere is hosted by Salman Khan and he has welcomed the new batch of housemates, we decided to have a look at the unbelievable fee the superstar has drawn for the reality show, over the years.

The superstar too the duties as the host of the biggest reality show of the Indian Television in 2000 with the fourth season and ever since he has been hosting the show every season with his remuneration taking hikes and jumps, except for a few pay cuts!

Salman Khan’s Pay Cut For Bigg Boss 19

Salman Khan has reportedly slashed down his fee by almost 40%. While he was paid a total of 250 crore for the last season, he is reportedly charging 150 crore for the season where he will host Bigg Boss 19 for 15 weeks. This means his remuneration is 10 crore per week.

Salman Khan’s Total Earnings From BB

In total, for the last 14 seasons, Salman Khan’s total earnings from the show have reportedly surpassed the 3000 crore mark. Adding this season’s speculated figures, the superstar has, in total, earned 3,428 crore from the reality show!

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Earnings > Salman Khan’s Net Worth 2025

In 2025, as per a report by the Indian Express, Salman Khan’s net worth stands at a total of 2900 crore. Interestingly, his total cumulative earnings from 15 seasons of Bigg Boss are almost 18% higher than his reported net worth in 2025.

Check out the reported salary Salman Khan was paid for hosting Bigg Boss over the years:

Bigg Boss 4: 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 5 : 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 6: 70 Crore

Bigg Boss 7: 150 Crore

Bigg Boss 8: 154 Crore

Bigg Boss 9: 120 Crore

Bigg Boss 10: 150 Crore

Bigg Boss 11: 154 Crore

Bigg Boss 12: 210 Crore

Bigg Boss 13: 620 Crore

Bigg Boss 14: 410 Crore

Bigg Boss 15: 350+ Crore

Bigg Boss 16: 300+ Crore

Bigg Boss 17: 200 crore

Bigg Boss 18: 250 crore

Bigg Boss 19: Expected remuneration: 150 Crore

Total: 3,428 crore

