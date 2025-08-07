After a lot of speculation, Salman Khan is back with Bigg Boss 19. Another season of the biggest reality show on Indian Television is arriving, and the trailer has also been dropped. Salman Khan is seen donning a khadi kurta and jacket, turning into a proper neta ji.

The trailer of the reality show hints at turning a democratic season in, with Aavaam making the major decisions on the show. Salman Khan, in the trailer, is seen singing, “Aisa pehli baar hua hai 18 – 19 saalon mein.” However, there is something that is majorly off about this trailer!

The logo of Bigg Boss 19 is different. It hints at an intriguing premise, promising a season where contestants might form their own ‘government,’ compete for power, and probably stab each other in the back while doing it. This is a fresh twist on the usual task-based power dynamics and aims to break the monotony of the show.

But someone needs to say this out loud: This is a fantastic trailer with a powerful theme, but will it again push the season to dissolve into the same old chaotic mess as the past seasons? The political theme could easily become just another excuse for the same tired fights over food and beds.

The trailer doesn’t give us a glimpse of the contestants, so the biggest question mark remains over the people who will actually be playing this game. Moreover, Salman Khan looks too zoned out in the trailer of Bigg Boss 19. I mean, he definitely has been looking disinterested in the past few seasons of the show, but this time, the disconnect is pretty evident with the trailer itself. Aisa Kabhi Nahi Hua 18 – 19 saalon mein, that Salman Khan was zoned out in the trailer of Bigg Boss itself!

So Bigg Boss 19 trailer is stylish and has new energy but it does not create the intrigue it should have and fails to sell the concept it is building and vouching for in the new season!

Check out the trailer of Bigg Boss 19 here.

