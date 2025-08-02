Have you ever imagined Mirzapur in a funny setup? Well, we think that director Raj Amit Kumar imagined the same and is about to deliver a web series titled Bindiya Ke Bahubali. Starring Ranvir Shorey, Saurabh Shukla, and Seema Biswas, along with a brilliant ensemble. Promising a blend of rural drama and epic action centered around a female protagonist. The title itself sparks intrigue, hinting at a small-town story with a larger-than-life hero.

The trailer’s greatest strength lies in its lead character, Bindiya, a village in UP, fully capturing the vibrant and gritty essence of rural India. The emotional intensity, while a good point, could also be a double-edged sword. Some scenes in the trailer are particularly those involving family confrontations.

While the trailer shows highlights the Baahubali’s of Bindiya village, you might enter a lukewarm series which win could be a drawback for audiences expecting a ‘Baahubali‘ level spectacle.

The female protagonists might not seem to be the Rajmata, but the web series seem to have a really good characters. Hopefully it helps to entertain and gets appreciation from people. This might happen only if there is a perfect balance between its dramatic elements without being preachy.

About Bindiya Ke Bahubali

When Bada Davan, the head of a mafia family, announces he will stand for elections in Bindya, he is taken to prison by supercop Murli, who has come to ‘clean up’ Bindya. Now all contenders for Bada Davan’s throne emerge, the prime being his eldest son, Chhote Davan. With his father in prison awaiting trial, Chhote wants to fight the election and be the acting boss. But Chacha Davan, his uncle, comes in his way. However, the biggest obstacles standing in Chhote’s way are not just his uncle, the rival gang, or super cop Murli, BUT his own dysfunctional family.

Check out the trailer here.

