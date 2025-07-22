Ajay Devgn is promising a laughter riot with the Duja trailer of Son Of Sardaar 2. This time the team offers a more hilarious and clear premise to the story! And it is offering an altogether new hope that the film is offering some good comedy after a long time!

The trailer is fast paced, full of dialogue, and every character has been given enough screen space. Right from Mrunal Thakur to Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan to Vindu Dara Singh, the entire ensemble seems to be making a good effort to make one laugh!

Assi Tussi Wali Comedy!

In one of the scenes, Mrunal Thakur promises she will turn into the Assi Tussi wali sardaarni, but the entire goof-up in Son Of Sardaar 2 would lead to a hilarious Assi Tussi wali comedy for sure. At least the trailer is delivering all the punches right.

Ravi Kishan Paaji – Chhaa Gaye Tussi!

Well, when Ravi Kishan offered the backstory of his character in a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, I was not very sure! But the man steals the show with his effortless comic timing in the trailer, and it is clear that he might be having the strongest supporting arc in the film!

Everything Looks Colorful!

Right from the frames to the costumes to the songs and the dialogues, everything in the trailer of Son Of Sardaar 2 looks colorful, lively, and full of zest. The actors are looking brilliant in their parts and it seems like a fun film is just around the corner.

The Music Is On Point!

The music in the trailer is also on point, and it is celebratory enough! The entire ensemble is coming together to deliver a good comedy film at the box office.

PS. This Duja trailer is definitely better than the first one.

Check out the trailer here. Son Of Sardaar 2 arrives in the theaters on August 1.

