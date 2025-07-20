Mohanlal is currently the man of the moment, and he can surprise you with his act within seconds. His upcoming film Hridayapoorvam is a testimony that the superstar can make you smile whenever he wants. Teaser of the film has been dropped and trust me it is the best thing on the internet today!

Malayalam Cinema is all set to witness another spectacle by Lalettan, which will definitely be a hit! When Mohanlal appears on screen, even for a split second, he commands attention. But a funny Mohanlal is a treat to watch, and the teaser offers the very same superstar, making you smile to the fullest as he fights FaFa’s fandom in his film!

Hridayapoorvam teaser opens with a man telling Mohanlal that he is a great Fahadh Faasil fan. He also mentions Kumbalangi Nights and other FaFa films. Mohanlal, interferes and points out, there are senior actors as well but the man is adamant that there is one and the only – FaFa! For a teaser, ‘Hridayapoorvam’ is almost too subtle offering very little in terms of plot. But it still wins big time!

The slice of life comedy seems to be a cute comedy with heartfelt moments. It relies heavily on the star power of Mohanlal, and it feels like the trailer would hint at the film better. Right now, all it hints at is a potentially emotional slice-of-life film, with Mohanlal‘s beautiful presence.

The film, honestly, feels like a lullaby – calm, soothing, ready to rule the box office on Onam. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film stars Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, Janardhanan.

Check out the teaser of the film here.

