Pan-Indian actor Prabhas is all to romance Malavika Mohanan onscreen in the highly-awaited movie The Raja Saab. The film will mark Malavika’s debut in Telegu cinema. So far, the actress has managed to carve her name in pan-Indian cinema with her remarkable performances. Her collaboration with superstar and box-office king Prabhas will surely set the screens ablaze.

Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Malavika and Prabhas. Their pairing has already sparked immense curiosity and excitement among audiences. According to a source, the duo will soon film a romantic song. “Malavika and Prabhas will be shooting a hot romantic song for The Raja Saab. The song’s shooting will take place in Europe around January and February,” revealed the source close to the production house.

The Raja Saab is touted as a horror-comedy and is poised to be one of the most talked-about films of the year. It is written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Maruthii and will also star Niddhi Agerwal as another female lead.

Malavika began her career with notable performances across different regional film industries, including her debut in Pattam Pole (2013) and her impactful roles in films like Christy (2023) and Thangalaan (2024). The actress recently debuted in Bollywood, playing the lead in Yudhra alongside Siddhanth Chaturvedi. Apart from The Raja Saab, Malavika also stars alongside Karthi in the spy thriller Sardar 2.

