Prime Video has announced the worldwide streaming premiere of its action-packed movie Yudhra. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, and Raghav Juyal in key roles alongside Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla. Yudhra is now exclusively streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Prime members can watch the movie on the streaming platform starting today, November 15th, 2024. Yudhra is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, and directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film has been praised for its riveting storyline, intense action sequences, and an incredible ensemble cast.

The actors have earned appreciation for their commendable performances throughout the movie. Yudhra follows the story of Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays the titular role. He goes on an undercover mission to bring down a powerful drug syndicate headed by Firoz (Raj Arjun) and his son Shafiq (Raghav Juyal).

Yudhra retaliates against Firoz as vengeance for his parents’ deaths. The movie is full of unexpected twists, raw energy, and a compelling narrative. It provides a fantastic balance of drama and thrills. The film gives the audience an adrenaline rush that is bound to keep them on the edge of their seats.

