Produced by Excel Entertainment, the film features Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in the lead, with Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah in pivotal roles.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the film on Prime Video starting December 6

Prime Video, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment, today announced the global premiere date of its upcoming Hindi film, Agni. An Excel Entertainment production, the film is written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Dholakia. It is helmed by Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah, who play pivotal roles.

Being India’s first film on firefighters, Agni is a cinematic salute to the fearless spirit, honor, and sacrifices of firefighters. In the movie, a mysterious surge engulfs a city in fires; Vitthal [Pratik Gandhi] and his brother-in-law, Samit [Divyenndu], a hotshot policeman, begrudgingly join forces to unravel the escalating crisis. Amidst the flames, the film beautifully explores Vithal’s emotional journey in his fight for respect—from the world around him and within his own family—ultimately showcasing the unyielding spirit of those who risk everything to protect others.

Sharing his thoughts on the film, Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, says, “With Agni, we are thrilled to present an inspiring story that seamlessly blends high-stakes drama with powerful themes of courage, unity, and resilience. “Agni” uniquely portrays first responders, blending human drama with life-and-death situations in a visually stunning narrative. This gripping film of firefighters facing both external and personal battles highlights our dedication to delivering impactful stories that deeply resonate with audiences.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar express pride in presenting a film that celebrates the courage of firefighters and the collaboration that keeps communities safe, with Rahul Dholakia’s direction and stars Pratik and Divyenndu leading the way, in partnership with Prime Video.

