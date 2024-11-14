As the year ends, it is time to be hopeful and cheerful, and Netflix brings the magic of Christmas with its new release, Hot Frosty. The film tells the story of a young widow, Kathy, played by Lacey Chabert, who is having a rough time after her husband died a couple of years ago. She battles her loneliness when magic enters her life during the festive season, and she brings a snowman named Jack to life. The film started streaming on Netflix on November 13, 2024.

Jack helps Kathy heal and makes her find love again.

Jack fills Kathy’s life with joy and helps her heal from the emotional wound she is carrying. He makes her laugh and happy again, and after initial reluctance, Kathy finds a companion in Jack again. Still, Jack’s time is limited because he will eventually melt being the snowman that he is. She is healing from her loss and finding her life back in the form of her love for Jack, but their love is complicated by their situation. Jack hesitates to kiss Kathy because he thinks he is selfish and will eventually melt away, leaving Kathy to grieve yet again. At this stage, the movie stands at a crossroads, and the Christmas movie could have a despairing end if Jack melts away and leaves her. That, fortunately, is not how this film ends.

Kathy’s kiss brings Jack back to life.

The essence of surrealism makes this movie as charming as it is, and the idea that magic exists goes with the Christmas spirit. Magic is a central theme in the film as it brings Jack to life, and by the time the movie ends, our hearts would break if Kathy were to be left alone again, but she kisses Jack and brings her back to life, ensuring a happy ending for the film and Jack and Kathy. They are together at the film’s end, creating a magically beautiful ending.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tim Burton At The Worldwide Box Office: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Becomes 3rd Highest-Grossing Film With Its $450M Cume – See The Full List Here!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News