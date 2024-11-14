Denzel Washington’s highly-anticipated Gladiator II is around the corner, and as excited as we are about the movie, the Hollywood icon is gearing up for a well-earned retirement. The celebrated actor known for his unforgettable roles in Malcolm X, Man on Fire, and The Equalizer series has confirmed that he’s stepping back from acting after treating audiences to a few final performances. At 69, he is set to star in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, followed by High and Low.

Denzel Washington On Retirement

During a recent interview with TODAY, Denzel Washington revealed his plans to retire from acting after completing a handful of new projects. He’s taking on a range of iconic Shakespearean roles and teaming up with visionary directors Steven McQueen and Ryan Coogler. His role in Black Panther 3 will mark one of his last appearances.

The Academy Award winner said, “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make. Probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done. I’ve played Othello at 22, I’m about to play Othello at 70.” The actor also revealed how he will play Hannibal next. He also shared that he has been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. “After that Ryan Coogler’s writing a part for me in the next Black Panther,” Washington added.

He also shared his plans to film Othello and King Lear after Black Panther, before saying, “After that, I’m going to retire.”



What Are Denzel Washington’s Upcoming Projects Before His Retirement?

Denzel Washington’s final slate of films includes thrillers, historical epics, and classic adaptations. Coming up is Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II, which follows the return to the ancient world of the 2000 historical epic. Washington will then be seen in High and Low, a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s classic set for a 2025 spring release. Other films include Black Panther 3, which will introduce the star to the MCU, Othello, and an unnamed project with Steven McQueen.

