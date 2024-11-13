So here’s the deal: Leo’s never done a superhero flick, and it’s wild. With his iconic roles, endless awards buzz, and Titanic-level fame, you’d think he’d be all about that superhero life. But no, DiCaprio’s stayed clear of capes and tights.

It’s not that he hasn’t had the chance, though. He was approached to play Robin in Batman Forever but wasn’t feeling it. “I didn’t feel ready to put on the suit,” he said. And then, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man came calling, but again, Leo passed. Tobey Maguire swooped in instead.

So, why the hard pass on the superhero world? It’s not like Leo hates comics. His dad was into underground comics, and Leo’s a vast Stan Lee fan. He even considered playing Lee in a biopic before the legend passed. But superhero roles? Not his thing. He’s all about deep, complex characters—stuff you can sink your teeth into.

When Joker came around, word was that Martin Scorsese was trying to lure him in, but Leo wasn’t interested. Scorsese or not, the DC multiverse wasn’t the right fit for him. He likes his roles to have layers, not just action-packed punch-ups.

The bottom line is that Leo picks projects that challenge him, and superhero movies haven’t done that yet. Who knows? Maybe we’ll see him donning a cape in the future—just not anytime soon.

He’s said superhero movies are improving with more complex characters, so who knows? Maybe down the line, Leo could get interested in the genre. But for now, he’s all about the more profound, intense roles that keep him on top of the acting game.

So, while every other A-lister is jumping into spandex, Leo’s still doing his thing—delivering Oscar-worthy performances, one complex character at a time. And if he ever does throw on a cape, trust me, it will be for the right project.

