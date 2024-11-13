‘The Penguin’ Season 1 ended with a finale with everyone talking about it, and the series fans were already curious about whether a second season would be in the works. ‘The Penguin’ is a spin-off from the 2022 movie ‘The Batman, ’ which starred Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader of Gotham.

The show picks up where the movie ended and chronicles the rise of OZ Cobb, better known as The Penguin, to the top of the criminal underworld. The first season was an exhibition on how to sculpt into a character, and with his brilliant performance, Colin Farrell has made the character iconic.

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc talks about the second season

Lauren LeFranc, the showrunner for ‘The Penguin,’ recently spoke to The Direct about a possible second season. She said, “We put it all out on the table. I think that to do a second season, we must feel like we can top ourselves. We must feel like there’s something more to dig into.”

‘The Penguin’ was initially designed to follow Oz’s journey and set up The Batman: Part II, which is scheduled to be released in 2026. However, with the kind of response it has received, it will surely be tempting for the makers and the streaming platform to create a second season for the show.

Colin Farrell is ready to take up the challenge of playing ‘The Penguin’ again

Colin Farrell has given everything to play the character of Oz Cobb, which requires him to undergo a heavy transformation with prosthetics and a body suit to transform into Penguin. A significant roadblock to a second season would have been his willingness to go through the grind of the transformation one more time. He already has The Batman: Part II up his sleeve, where he will reprise this role.

Colin recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, where he confirmed that he would be willing to take up the role again despite its physical demands. This augurs well for the series, and the fans will be waiting with bated breath for it to return.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Worldwide Box Office: Continues Its Glorious Run & Is On Track To Hit $400M!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News