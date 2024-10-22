According to reports, Joker: Folie a Deux is approaching a very quick and unfortunate end soon. Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga’s acting chops also could not save this big-budget movie from becoming a big failure. Warner Bros will suffer a significant loss because of this, as Joker 2 had a production cost between $190 million and $200 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Venom 3 will also hit the theatres this Friday, and judging by the early reactions, it will undoubtedly impact the Todd Phillips-helmed movie. Since word-of-mouth for the DC film is also negative, it is getting harder for it to survive at the cinemas. It is indeed a colossal box office failure, and it came with such a high price tag. In comparison to this big-budget comic book movie, Terrifier 3 is thriving at the box office and has already collected way more than what was spent in its making.

According to Luiz Fernando’s box office report, Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role, might end its theatrical run soon worldwide. It has collected $14.7 million on its third weekend at the overseas box office. Joker 2 is above The Marvels’ $7.9 million and The Flash’s $11.4 million. It experienced a dip of 35% from last weekend, and with that, the film collected $135.5 million so far across 78 markets overseas.

As per BoxOfficeReport.com, the Joker sequel collected only $2.15 million in the United States this weekend. It played across 2857 locations in North America. The report revealed it collected $659K on Friday; on Saturday, it was slightly more as it raked in $925K; and on Sunday, the numbers were lowest as it raked in $563K. The domestic gross stands at $56.41 million, and allied with $135.5 million in international cume, the film’s global collection has reached $191.9 million. It is reportedly aiming to finish its global run at $220 million.

Joker: Folie a Deux was released in theatres on October 4 and will be released digitally on October 29, less than a month after its theatrical release.

