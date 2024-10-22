Naomi Scott might be suffering a lot in Smile 2, but it is surely giving moviegoers a good time. The film has earned within the predicted range of the exhibitors in North America. Globally, the film has already recovered its reported production budget and earned significantly more. Scroll below for the deets.

Parker Finn directed the psychological supernatural horror flick, and it follows the story of pop sensation Skye Riley, who is set to go on a new world tour. But she begins to experience increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control. It has opened to positive reviews from the critics, and the ratings are also favorable.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Smile 2 grossed $23.02 million on its debut weekend at the North American box office. The film played across 3,619 locations. As per the report, it collected $9.49 million on Friday, when it was released at the cinemas. The horror flick collected $8.12 million on Saturday and a decent $5.40 million on Sunday. It collected more than its predecessor’s $22.6 million, which was released in 2022. Terrifier 3 was released a few days back and is a success at the box office; this Naomi Scott starrer has collected more than that. Terrifier 3 earned $18.9 million on its debut weekend in the US.

As per Luiz Fernando’s report, the Parker Finn directorial exceeded the industry’s projections at the overseas box office. The movie raked in a strong $23 million internationally on its opening weekend. Adding the $23.02 million domestic cume, Smile 2’s global cume stands at $46 million. It has beaten Smile’s $36.5 million worldwide debut.

The report further stated that Smile 2 was made on a budget of $28 million and has collected 64.28% more than its production cost.

The movie features Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raúl Castillo, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson, in addition to Naomi Scott. Kyle Gallner reprised his role from the 2022 film. Smile 2 was released in theatres on October 18.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alien Romulus Box Office: Finishes Its Theatrical Run As 2nd Highest-Grossing Film In The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News