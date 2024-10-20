Alien: Romulus by Fede Alvarez in the popular Alien franchise kickstarted by Ridley Scott. It featured Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson in the lead roles. The film has reportedly finished its theatrical run and is on a high note. But where does it lie in the franchise? Scroll below for the deets.

It is the seventh film in the Alien franchise, excluding the crossover movies – Alien vs Predator and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem. The first film was made by Scott in 1979, and the second one was directed by James Cameron and came out in 1986. The events of the latest release occur between the events of Alien and Aliens. It follows the story of two pairs of siblings and couples who are space colonists and encounter hostile creatures while scavenging a derelict space station.

Alien: Romulus was distributed by 20th Century Studios, and its reported production budget was $80 million. The movie received great ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, 80% on Tomatometer, and 85% on Popcornmeter. The critics say, “Honoring its nightmarish predecessors while chest bursting at the seams with new frights of its own, Romulus injects some fresh acid blood into one of cinema’s great horror franchises.”

Alien: Romulus was predicted to earn $40 million on its opening weekend and collected slightly more than that. The movie earned $41.5 million at the North American box office. Overall, the sci-fi flick collected $105.29 million in its domestic run. At the overseas box office, it will collect $245.14 million, and adding the domestic total, the film’s global haul is $350.43 million.

According to Scified.com, Fede Alvarez‘s movie has finished its theatrical run. It is the second highest-grossing Alien movie in the franchise. The highest-grossing film in the franchise is Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, which has earned $403.35 million globally.

Check out the films’ global collection here:

7. Alien (1979)- $108.59 million

6. Aliens (1986) – $131.06 million

5. Alien³ (1992) – $159.81 million

4. Alien Resurrection (1997) – $161.37 million

3. Alien: Covenant (2017) – $240.89 million

2. Alien: Romulus (2024) – $350.43 million

Prometheus (2012) – $403.35 million

Alien: Romulus was released in the theatres on August 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

For more such box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Terrifier 3 Box Office (Worldwide): Earns Almost 18 Times More Than Its Budget, This Clown Is Just Unstoppable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News