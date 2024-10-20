The exhibitors in the United States seem to have a soft spot for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Their movie Deadpool and Wolverine has gained some theatres near the end of its run. This might finally enable it to beat Barbie’s run in North America. It is dangerously close to last year’s blockbuster and its spot on the all-time highest-grosser list domestically.

Deadpool 3 shattered many box office records upon its release in July, which is what one would expect from a Marvel movie. It brought back the old charm of MCU movies, and none of the cameos disappointed the fans; instead, they left the theatres wanting to see more of them in the future. The movie reportedly had a budget of $200 million, and it raked in 6.7 times the cost, making it a blockbuster. A few days back, it became the 20th highest-grossing film worldwide, surpassing Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s collections.

For the unversed, Barbie collected $636.23 million in its original run at the box office in North America. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer is the 12th highest-grossing film ever in the US. The exhibitors are giving Deadpool & Wolverine a chance to beat that haul and take that spot. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, it has gained 535 theatres for its last leg in the theatres. It collected $185K on its 13th Friday, with a dip of 13.4% only from last Friday.

Barbie’s domestic haul is just $400K away, and the MCU movie is expected to breach that gap and surpass the number during this weekend. It aims to earn between $500K and $700K in the US this weekend.

Currently, Deadpool & Wolverine stands at $635.80 million cume in the US. Globally, Deadpool 3 has collected $1.33 billion. The movie is now available on digital platforms and will soon exit the theatres, but with a bang, it seems!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

