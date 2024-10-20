The animated features appeal to different audiences; this year, most of them have succeeded at the box office. After Kung Fu Panda 4, Inside Out 2, and Despicable Me 4, The Wild Robot is getting appreciated. It has beaten The Garfield Movie and DC League of Super Pets’ domestic hauls. Scroll below for the deets.

The Garfield Movie was released earlier this year based on the comic strip Garfield. It was directed by Mark Dindal with Chris Pratt as the voice of the titular character alongside a dynamic voice cast comprising Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg.

According to a report by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, The Wild Robot collected a solid $2.8 million on its fourth Friday. It registered as the 3rd biggest 4th Friday ever for animations released in September. The movie experienced a dip of 27.3% from last Friday. However, the animated feature lost 34 theatres.

The Wild Robot stands at $94.4 million at the box office in North America, thus beating The Garfield Movie‘s $91.6 million and DC League of Super Pets’ $93.7 million. There is still no stopping for this Dreamworks Animation creation movie as it progresses towards beating Encanto. The 2021 animated feature collected $96.1 million. The 2024 movie by Chris Sanders will beat Encanto and The Bad Guys’ $97.5 million during this weekend. Once it achieves that, the film will be the 3rd highest-grossing theatrically original animation in the United States.

It is expected to hit the $100 million mark this weekend only and aims to collect between $9 million and $12 million on its fourth weekend. At the international box office, the film has earned $64.70 million so far and allied with the domestic cume, its global collection stands at $159.13 million.

Chris Sanders’ sci-fi animated movie, The Wild Robot, was released in the US on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

