Dakota Johnson is an accomplished Hollywood actress who became a global star after appearing in the erotic Fifty Shades film franchise. She has been under a lot of fire after how she handled the box office failure of Madame Web. Her movies are among the biggest romance book-to-film adaptations of all time. Her past films might have stayed under the radar except for the Marvel movie but for obvious reasons. Let’s look at the actress’s last five movies at the worldwide box office.

Dakota is the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Veteran actor Antonio Banderas is her stepfather and made her film debut at the young age of ten years in Crazy in Alabama. She gained recognition in a minor part in The Social Network in 2010. But her real fame came with the Fifty Shades film series. In 2016 she was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Dakota Johnson starrer Madame Web was released in February this year but the film was a big box office disaster. While addressing the film’s failure Dakota said something controversial. She told Bustle, “I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.” She also implied that she predicted the film’s future and even admitted to not seeing the movie after it was released. The film was reportedly made on a budget of $80 million and collected $100.49 million only.

Here are the last five films of Dakota Johnson at the worldwide box office-

5. Our Friend (2019) – $795.50K

4. Daddio (2023) – $1.11 million

3. The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) – $23.71 million

2. Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) – $31.88 million

1. Madame Web (2024) – $100.49 million

Dakota’s five movies earned only $158.00 million together. It is not something to boast about, but she will have many opportunities to create the same magic as her Fifty Shades trilogy. On the professional front, Dakota Johnson will be seen in Materialists alongside Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. It will be directed by Celine Song. The story is about a matchmaker, her ex-boyfriend, and a wealthy businessman. The release date has not yet been revealed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

(Credit- Box Office Mojo)

