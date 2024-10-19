While Art the Clown from Terrifier 3 is entertaining the viewers despite the lack of big stars, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix fail to catch people’s eyes. Joker: Folie a Deux’s last hope was China, but it seems the movie is not doing so well there as well. Joker 2 is even below the re-release collections of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Scroll below for more.

Besides Terrifier 3, Smile 2 has created much buzz with its early reviews and the Thursday previews. It will surely be in the top three of the domestic box office chart. The Wild Robot and even Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which was released in early September, have been doing better than Todd Phillips’ sequel. The makers have reportedly decided to release the film on digital platforms in less than a month of its theatrical release. China was the last hope for this disaster, but things aren’t bright either.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Joker 2 collected only $745K on Thursday and lost 9K screenings the following day. It played over 56K screenings on Friday and collected $932K. It was on #3 below Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. It collected $1.2 million over 21K screenings only. Joker: Folie a Deux was released in China on Wednesday.

It has collected $3 million in China so far. Joker 2 collected $284K in pre-sales for Saturday when it is playing over 56K screenings. As per the report, Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, aims to earn between $4.5 million and $5.5 million on its 5-day debut weekend. The Todd Phillips-helmed is expected to earn $2.5 million—$3.5 million from a three-day weekend in China.

In the United States, the movie has collected $54.26 million so far and $133.4 million overseas. At the worldwide box office, the film has collected $167.66 million. Joker 2 was released in the US on October 4.

