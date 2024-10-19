One Direction was a popular boy band, and each member had a separate fan base. The fans were eagerly waiting for a reunion of their favorite stars, but unfortunately, the news of Liam Payne’s demise left everyone shocked. When the whole world was coping with the loss, an old video of the British singer resurfaced, in which he called Sean Diddy Combs evil.

For the unversed, Liam died on October 17 after falling from the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to reports, he was under the influence of drugs, and the hotel room was also in shambles. He also had an argument allegedly with an escort girl that day before the tragedy took place. Meanwhile, Diddy has been charged with multiple sexual assault lawsuits, and several old videos and reports are resurfacing against the disgraced music mogul.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet’s report, in 2016, Liam Payne appeared in an interview with the Australian radio station KIIS FM, where he opened up about his awkward encounter with Sean Diddy Combs. Jay Z and Leonardo DiCaprio were also at the event with Diddy. It was the One Direction star’s most daunting celebrity experience in his life. Payne recalled, “I went over to speak to him and Jay-Z, and as I shook his hand, he just chuckled… the most evil laugh I’ve ever heard.”

Liam also admitted to being intimidated by Sean Diddy Combs. He joked, “So, I’m a little bit fearful of that man.” However, he also said, “I thought P. Diddy was a safe bet,” but he realized he was wrong about it.

The One Direction alum shared the story again when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show. He was on the couch with Salma Hayek and David Walliams. Some are even spotting Salma’s reaction to Liam’s retelling of the story, and the clip has gone viral on social media platform X.

One Direction’s Liam Payne, who died after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina, once shared a chilling encounter with Diddy and Jay-Z. He recalled his “evil laugh” that left him deeply unsettled, admitting that Diddy, in particular, was far more intimidating… pic.twitter.com/kMwXfq0NRB — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Sean Diddy Combs is being held in Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center over the charges of sex trafficking, harassment, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. On the other hand, media reports claimed that Liam Payne partied hard with two prostitutes in his hotel room and did hallucinogenic drugs before his death.

