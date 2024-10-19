Another horror flick is here to terrorize the audience; Smile 2 has earned winning numbers in its previews and is set to give competition to Terrifier 3. The preview numbers are higher than the first movie but lower than this season’s latest release featuring Art the Clown. Scroll below for the deets.

It is a psychological horror movie and the sequel to the 2022 movie Smile. The reviews for the film were on the positive side, while some even called it one of the most terrifying sequels. It has been certified fresh by the critics on Rotten Tomatoes with a solid 84% rating on Tomatometer. The audience rating is equally impressive, as they gave it a strong 87%. The critics sum up the movie, saying, “Blessed with a nerve-jangling star turn by Naomi Scott, writer-director Parker Finn broadens Smile’s conceit into a pop stardom nightmare that’ll leave a rictus grin on horror fans’ faces.”

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Smile 2 collected a strong $2.5 million on Thursday previews at the box office in North America. This is higher than its predecessor’s preview collections. However, the movie is behind Terrifier 3’s $2.6 million, Longlegs’ $3 million, and The Nun 2’s $3.1 million.

Smile 2 is expected to earn between $22 million and $27 million on its opening weekend. It might even push Terrifier 3 from its #1 position in the domestic box office chart. The Damien Leone movie has been at the top for the entire week. It has collected more than Joker 2. The DC sequel is a box office dud and one of this year’s biggest flops. The fans were hyped about it and are now utterly disappointed.

Smile 2 by Parker Finn, starring Naomi Scott, Lukas Cage, and Dylan Gelula, was released on October 18 and is currently playing in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

