Joker: Folie à Deux is set to arrive on digital platforms just a month after its theatrical release, due to its disappointing box office performance.

Despite high expectations following the success of the 2019 blockbuster Joker, the sequel has struggled at the box office, prompting the makers to expedite its digital release. The film features Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Unfortunately, Joker 2 is projected to incur a loss of around $200 million, and the team hopes to recoup some of these losses through the upcoming digital release.

Digital Release Date

Joker: Folie à Deux will be available on digital platforms starting Tuesday, October 29th. If you prefer watching from home rather than in theaters, this is your chance to rent or purchase the film on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV+. The digital release comes less than a month after the film opened in North American cinemas on October 4th.

In contrast, the first Joker film had a more extended theatrical run before its digital release, which came over two months later on December 17th, 2019. The original movie is currently available for streaming on Max.

Joker 2’s Box Office Struggles

Unfortunately, Joker: Folie à Deux has faced harsh criticism from both fans and critics, a stark difference from the rave reviews garnered by its predecessor. While the original film crossed the billion-dollar mark at the box office, the sequel is now confirmed to be a financial disappointment for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Produced on a budget of $200 million, with an additional $100 million spent on marketing, Joker 2 needed to surpass the $450 million mark globally to break even. After two weeks in theaters, the film has only generated $165 million worldwide, leading to a projected loss of between $150 million to $200 million.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux follows Arthur Fleck as he meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while incarcerated in an asylum. As their relationship deepens, they begin to share delusions and explore a musical connection. Meanwhile, Fleck’s followers rally for his release, creating a movement that gains traction. The film also features performances by Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, and Steve Coogan.

