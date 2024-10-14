Paul Walker was a renowned name in the film industry but passed away too soon. However, the Fast & Furious star left some amusing stories for his fans. For example he was once nervous about making out with his co-star because of Mark Wahlberg. The late actor once shared the story in an interview. Scroll below for the deets.

He was best known for playing Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor gained recognition after appearing in the popular soap opera The Young and the Restless. Before gaining fame with the Vin Diesel-led franchise films, he was admired for his work in movies like She’s All That and Varsity Blues. In 2001, he got his breakthrough role in The Fast and the Furious. His final film in the series was Furious 7. However, his character appeared in 2023’s Fast X, thanks to the archive footage from Fast Five.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet’s report, Paul Walker once told TV Guide Online that he was nervous about his intimate scene with his Fast and Furious co-star Jordana Brewster because of Mark Wahlberg. For the unversed, Mark and Jordana dated for some time. They reportedly went out for two years in the early 2000s. It allegedly ended in 2002 and the Walker starrer action movie was released in 2001.

Paul Walker confessed, “I had to do a love scene with Jordana [and] she was dating Mark Wahlberg at the time. And there was a rumor that he wanted to be on the set the day Jordana and I locked lips.” He continued, “I kept looking around to see if he was there. I admit I was a little nervous, but it was cool; Mark never appeared, and Jordana was a complete sweetheart. The only downside was hearing the crew snickering while we were trying to get it on.”

Meanwhile, both Walker and Brewster revealed in separate interviews that they had a crush on each other. Jordana told the E News!, “I had a crush on him more after like… from 4 to 7 had a crush on him. I never got to tell him that but I think on many levels he knew.”

Previously, Paul Walker told the E news!, “I love Jordana, I mean, I had a crush on her. I’ll always have a crush on her. She’s just such a good girl. Going back, we were little kids, you know? So I’ve always been really protective of her.”

