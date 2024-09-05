While 2019’s Joker was initially conceived as a standalone film, its terrific box-office success led Warner Bros. Pictures to develop a sequel. The sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, sees the addition of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn while continuing the story of Arthur Fleck.

Now that the second film in the series is about to hit the theaters, fans can’t help but wonder if Arthur Fleck would once again return to the screens in Joker 3. The director of the franchise, Todd Phillips, has now opened up about if there is some more story left to tell in the film series.

Todd Phillips Shares Disappointing Update on Joker 3

During a recent Q&A session after an early screening of Joker: Folie à Deux, Todd Phillips discussed a potential third Joker instalment. Sharing a disappointed update about the threequel, the filmmaker said that whatever story he had was told in the first two films.

“The last day on this one was very different because we were in New York shooting on the stairs with 8,000 paparazzi people. It was a very frustrating day, so we all wanted to get the hell out of there. But we then had this little get-together downtown at my friend’s bar, and it was actually really beautiful,” said Phillips.

“Joaquin and Gaga and everybody was there, and, of course, the crew. Again, you’ll see the movie, and you’ll go, ‘Oh, I get it. The story is told,'” added the director. Phillips has essentially said that Arthur Fleck’s story ends with Joker: Folie à Deux, so there might not be a Joker 3.

The filmmaker had expressed similar thoughts in an interview with Variety in August. “It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world,” he said at the time.

So, Phillips does not seem eager to continue with the Joker franchise. However, things could change, as they did after the first film in 2019. Despite Joker being labelled as a solo movie, Warner Bros.

Pictures decided to green-light a sequel, considering its $1 billion worldwide gross. If Joker: Folie à Deux is also able to do business along the same lines, the executives could very well change their minds and continue the franchise with Joker 3.

Joker: Folie à Deux will release internationally on October 4th after hitting the Indian theaters on October 2nd.

